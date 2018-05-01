New rule for cleaning services should prevent unreported employment

From July onwards, households who hire laundry services must first check whether they have been registered by the Labor Inspection Authority. The minister hopes the rule will prevent unreported employment.

“The workers are mostly exploited by cynical criminals. We can not afford that,” says Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Anniken Hauglie, to NRK.

270,000 households hire cleaners. In 2016, the Fafo Research Foundation estimated that around 43 percent hired untaxed services, either in whole or in part.

At the moment, it is only companies, and not private individuals, who are prohibited from purchasing cleaning services from companies not listed in the Register of Labor Inspection.

“Now we are removing this exception so that private individuals must check that the cleaning services they hire are approved,” said Hauglie.

