New toll record last year – 10.2 billion

There was a total of NOK 10.2 billion paid in tolls by Norwegian drivers last year. This is an increase of 9.6 billion from the year before.

Never before have the toll companies had such high revenues as last year, says Stavanger Aftenblad.

Nevertheless, the record is set to be broken again in the years to come. By the end of the year, Stortinget will have adopted 22 toll projects which have yet to begin collecting.

“The forecast for 2018 is NOK 10.7 billion,” announces Nina Lysfjord from the Department of Road Administration in the Road Directorate, in an email to the newspaper.

