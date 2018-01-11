New York sues five major oil companies

New York suess the five major oil companies BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell for their contribution to global warming.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the lawsuit during a press conference on Wednesday, where he also stated that New York’s pension fund will withdraw from oil, gas and coal. These investments presently amount to NOK 40 billion.

– New York City is fronting future generations by being the first major American city to withdraw from the investment its pension funds have made in fossil fuels, says de Blasio.

– At the same time, we bring the fight against climate change directly at the doorstep of the fossil fuel companies, despite the fact that they know the effects and consciously misinform the public in order to protect their own profits, he continues.

– Climate change is increasing at a steady pace, and it is up to the fossil fuel companies that, who through their greed have placed themselves in this situation, to contribute to the cost of making New York safer and more resilient, says de Blasio.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today