NHO wants an end to the hiring of agency personnel to replace permanent employees

NHO does not like it when the hiring of temporary agency personnel are replacing permanent employees. In addition, the Fellesforbundet (Union) wants to tighten the regulations.

– Especially during recent years we’ve seen a trend in the use of hired personnel from the typical temporary situations with an increasing tendency for companies to enter into agreements with a staffing agency for contract labour on more regular basis, says the Director of tariff and member services in NHO, Nina Melsom , to Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå (ANB).

NHO points out that the old regulations were to offer the hiring of agency personnel as an alternative to temporary employment, not to replace permanent positions.

– There is an exception which says that if you enter into an agreement with the trade union representative, you can hire beyond the normal scheme. In particular the arrangement we see increasingly being used is in the construction industry, says Melsom.

– We are positive that the NHO is now willing to discuss the “famous” employment form “permanent employee without guaranteed salary,” says the Deputy Chairman of the Fellesforbunet Steinar Krogstad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today