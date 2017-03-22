NOK 100 000 in toll road debt

Several cannot pay for using toll roads. The Bailiff in Sandefjord has had people who owe NOK 100,000 in tolls.

– We have several new toll plazas in Vestfold. We are seeing an increase in the number of passages without paying, says section leader Hilde Slyngstadli at the bailiff’s office in Sandefjord.

She has lost count of how many toll related bills which ends up with the bailiff, but says they treat them almost daily.

Coercive demands

Driving on E18 through Vestfold from Gulli at the Telemark border, have you since January 12th 2015 had to pay NOK 50, unless you have a discount, to pass through six toll plaza’s., three of which are around Sandefjord. A toll debt can grow large with interest and fees, says Hilde Slyngstadli.

– Most people have a few thousand outstanding. It grows fast when it goes into the Bailiff’s system. But we’ve had people who owe more than 100,000 in tolls, says Slyngdstadli.

When people can not pay for themselves, cases are sent to the bailiff. Then several of the bills are paid. If not, the bailiff coercively claims the money by deductions from the debtor pay check or charge on assets.

Source: nrk.no/ Norway Today