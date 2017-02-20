NOK 122 million for Pedestrian and Cycle paths

– We want to take better care of “soft” road users, and therefore allocate NOK 122 million towards pedestrian- and cycle paths for 2017.

The money will be used for rapid implementation of measures to better conditions for pedestrians and cyclists, says Minister of Transports Ketil Solvik-Olsen.

The grants are distributed to 50 different counties and encompass 80 different measures. The Road Authority (Vegvesenet) received a total of 64 applications.

– I am pleased that we now provide additional funding for so many exciting initiatives across Norway. This will undoubtedly contribute to better road safety, according to the Minister.

The measures who have received grants include bicycle lanes and parking, pedestrian paths and improved road signs.

Nord-Trøndelag get the largest slice of the pie with more than NOK 15 million .

Source: The Ministry of Transport / Norway Today