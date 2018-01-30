NOK 160 Billion Surplus in Foreign Trade in 2017

In 2017, Norway imported and exported NOK 683 and 843 billion respectively. It gives a Norwegian surplus of 160 billion.

European countries, and the EU countries, in particular, were our largest trading area in 2017, showing the most recent trade figures of Statistics Norway. The EU accounted for almost NOK 399 billion of imports on goods, or 60 percent of our imports outside of ships and oil platforms.

Germany is the country we imported most passenger cars from, more than 60,000 passenger cars, representing 29 percent of total passenger car imports to Norway.

If we include goods from the continental shelf, we exported most to the UK just like in the previous years, followed by Germany, and the Netherlands. In 2017, we exported crude oil and natural gas to the United Kingdom to a total value of almost 143 billion, an increase of 15 percent from the year before.

Of countries outside of Europe, we deal mostly with China and the USA on the import side. In 2017, we imported goods from China for a total of NOK 67 billion.

Fish and fish products were among the largest export goods to both the US and China in 2017. From 2012, the export value of fishery products to the United States has more than quadrupled and amounted to $ 5.4 billion in 2017. The corresponding increase in export value to China was 56 percent. Fish and fish product exports to China amounted to 3.3 billion kroner last year.

