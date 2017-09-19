NOK 866 million spent on gambling advertising

According to an analysis by the Media Authority, foreign gaming companies have spent 866 million kroner on advertising aimed at Norwegians.

The figures are based on advertising statistics for the period of the 1st of August, 2016, to the 31st of July, 2017, which the Norwegian Media Authority had obtained from Nielsen Research.

‘Foreign gaming companies used a total of NOK 866 million gross on advertising that would be illegal under Norwegian law if it was broadcast by a Norwegian TV channel. This corresponds to a total growth rate of 17% in one year’, wrote the survey in a press release.

The market for such gambling has increased sharply, according to the Norwegian Media Authority’s figures. In 2014/2015, the total amount made was NOK 609 million, and by 2015/2016 it had been raised to NOK 742 million.

‘This is the fourth year in a row that the Media Authority have recorded continued growth in the TV gaming market that would be illegal under Norwegian law,’ said senior advisor, Linda M. Andersen, of the Media Authority.

‘Norwegian gaming companies spent a total of 54 million kroner, gross, on foreign television channels, and 124 million kroner on Norwegian TV channels in 2016/2017,’ according to the statistics. Overall, the figure were NOK 178 million for the Norwegian gaming companies, a decline of NOK 17 million between 2015 and 2016.

The figures were obtained from Norwegian TV channels, and foreign television channels aimed at Norway. The channels included in the selection were sent from Norway, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and the UK. The data base included both advertisements, and sponsorship deals.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today