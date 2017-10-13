Norway and Russia agree on fishing quota agreements

Norway and Russia have agreed on a new quota agreement for 2018. The agreement ensures another year with a high cod quota.

“I am pleased that, for 2018, there is an agreement between Norway and Russia on a fisheries agreement that ensures sustainable harvesting of fish stocks in the Barents Sea,” said Per Sandberg (Frp) Minister of Fisheries in a press release.

Norway and Russia have agreed on quotas for cod, haddock, solder, blue whiting and flounder, as well as improved conditions for the implementation of fisheries research in each other’s zones.

The total cod quota for next year was set at 775,000 tonnes, and it is distributed between Norway, Russia and a third country. The deal was signed in Kazan, Russia on Thursday.

