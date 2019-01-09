Norsk Industri and Nav to get more young people to work

Norsk Industri and Nav have entered into a letter of intent to ensure that more young people without a job get into the workplace.

‘’I am pleased that today we formalise a collaboration between Nav and Norsk Industri, where the goal is to help us get more young people into work’’ said Sigrun Vågeng, Director of Labour and Welfare to NTB news.

The main objective of the agreement is, among other things, to locally facilitate between NAV offices and the member companies in Norwegian Industry to recruit jobseekers for

vacancies.

“The agreement focuses on competence raising and qualification of job seekers. It is absolutely necessary, because a job in a modern industrial enterprise requires knowledge that one must acquire. If the agreement we are entering into today results in “the exclusion” ending for young people who until now have not managed to find a position in the workplace, I would say that we have reached our goals with the agreement’’ said CEO, Stein Lier-Hansen of Norsk Industri, which organises Norwegian industrial companies.

Win-win situation

Norsk Industri will find host companies with a desire for job seekers from Nav, while Nav will find those who best meet the companies’ needs.

Vågeng strongly believes that this collaboration will yield concrete results for many job seekers.

‘’It is a reality that in many industries there is a screaming need for labour. When Nav, Norsk Industri and local member companies now work together and make an effort to provide

the industries more and qualified labour, this is a win-win situation that hopefully all parties will benefit from’’ said Vågeng

Labour Conference

The Confederation of Norwegian Business and Industry (NHO), where Norsk Industri is the largest national association, will hold its annual conference on Wednesday. This year’s theme

is “We and the World”, and the conference will address global trade challenges that affect Norwegian society.

Present will be, among others, journalist and author Ronan Farrow, who initiated the #metoo movement when in 2017 he revealed the story of filmmaker, Harvey Weinstein, and won the prestigious journalist’s Pulitzer prize for the revelations.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H), and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, will also attend the conference, which will be held in Oslo Spektrum.

