Norske Skog initiates sales of its paper mills

Norske Skog AS initiates a process of selling the forest group’s seven paper mills. The investment bank Evercore has received the assignment as advisors.

Norske Skog announces in a stock exchange announcement Wednesday night that the sale of Norske Skog AS – which owns the company’s seven paper mills – starts immediately.

– The seven paper mills of the Norske Skog Group will continue to operate as normal, and our customers, suppliers and other business partners will continue to receive high quality products and services from Norske Skog without delays during the sales process, the company reports.

The company further requests all parties, including existing investors, who are interested in participating in the sales process, to contact Evercore as soon as possible to announce their interest.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today