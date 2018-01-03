Norway ceases exporting arms to the United Arab Emirates

The Foreign Ministry has decided to stop the export of weapons to the United Arab Emirates as a result of its war in Yemen.

‘Following a comprehensive assessment of the situation in Yemen, and the increasing risk associated with the United Arab Emirates military involvement in Yemen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided on the 19th of December 2017 to suspend licenses for A-materials (weapons and ammunition) to the United Arab Emirates’, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD).

‘New export licenses of A-materials to United Arab Emirates will not be granted in this situation’, it stated.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today