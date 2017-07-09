Norway contributes to a new global women’s fund

Norway is one of the contributors to a new fund to strengthen entrepreneurship among women, which was presented by Ivanka Trump in Hamburg on Saturday.

The fund aims to raise up to a billion dollars, of which Norway will contribute NOK 90 million (10.5 million dollars).

The fund will be administered by the World Bank, and was presented by Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Saturday.

Both Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, and Finance Minister, Siv Jensen of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) participated in the launch of the fund, where President Trump, German Prime Minister, Angela Merkel, and other leaders were present.

‘The fund will better the lives of millions of women, millions and millions,’ said Trump, announcing that the USA would contribute $50 million (NOK 800 million).

‘That women are given better opportunities to participate in working life is important for women’s position in society, and for the economy at a national level,’ said Solberg in a press release.

The fund will provide financial support, and advice, to female entrepreneurs, and business owners in developing countries. The goal is to strengthen women’s access to capital, and create better framework conditions for economic participation.

‘By supporting innovation and female business owners, we also contribute to women’s rightful share of economic growth,’ said Solberg, who also addressed the women’s cause when she met Turkey President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday night.

The Minister of Finance agreed, and hoped that at the same time, the Fund can also help secure the necessary framework conditions for women to be able to get leave from work.

‘In our own country, we’ve seen that social care schemes, such as childcare, are crucial for women to participate in income-generating work,’ she said.

Angela Merkel recruited Ivanka Trump to present the fund, and Donald Trump said during the presentation that he was proud of his daughter’s work.

