Norway drops slightly on the international ‘corruption index’

Norway has again secured a place among the world’s ten ‘least corrupt’ countries, but has fallen from fifth to sixth place.

This was shown on the 2016 index published by ‘Transparency International’, which provides an overview of the level of corruption among a total of 176 countries.

New Zealand and Denmark share first place with 90 points each, followed by Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. Norway received 85 points on the scale of 0 to 100. A score of 100 would mean that there is no corruption whatsoever.

The major economic powers of Germany and Britain are also both on the top-ten-list, with 81 points each.

At the bottom of the list is Somalia, which only received ten points. Among the most corrupt countries are the war-torn countries of Sudan (11), Syria (13), Yemen (14) Libya (14), Afghanistan (15), Iraq (17) and North Korea (12), which is reported to have one of the world’s most authoritarian regimes.

At the top of the middle layer are several powerful nations, including the United States (74), Japan (72) and France (69), while Turkey, Brazil, China and India fall into the lower part of the middle layer with 40-41 points.

Russia are way down the list, at 131st place, with 29 points.

The index is based on figures from the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Swiss business school, IMD.

It measures ‘perceived’ corruption in the public sector.

