Norway and EU agree on trade in agricultural products

Norway and the EU have agreed to increase the duty-free import quota on cheese to Norway with 1,200 metric tons, while import quotas for meats are increased by 2,550 tons.

After several meetings in the last round of negotiations that started two years ago, Norway and the European Commission Wednesday agreed on revision of the EEA Agreement’s Article 19 on trade in agricultural products.

– We have given the EU quota increases where we already have existing imports. Simultaneously, the new agreement opens for more import of specialties, Minister for Agriculture and Food, Jon Georg Dale (FRP), said.

In addition to the increased import quotas for cheese, beef and other meat products EU received a new quota for exports of pork bellies to Norway totalling 300 tons. The quota is limited to December and will contribute to alleviate the rib deficit in Norwegian shops before Christmas.

Under the EEA Agreement’s Article 19, Norway and the EU go through the terms of trade in agricultural products on a two year basis with the aim to increase trade. The new agreement is goes formally into force once it has been approved by both parties. Last time around this took almost two years for EU to achieve.

