According to ‘No to the EU’, Norway has introduced 11,013 EU directives since 1994, and said no to 0. Now a tough battle lies ahead,as the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) is in favour of scratching the EEA membership.

The figures appear from a pamphlet that the organization has released in advance of the LO Congress in May, according to VG newspaper. They are extracted from the EEA Handbook from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, updated in 2016.

The leader of No to EU, Boye Ullmann, told the newspaper that Norway has not said no to one of the directives. He cited the Postal Directive, which was contested, and was postponed by the Stoltenberg government.

‘But this was later implemented by the Solberg government. It is thus 11,013 goals to nil in the match between the EU and Norway. It’s embarrassing. Workers in Norway have ceased to stand cap in hand to their employers. But Brussels is full of Norwegians holding caps.

If there is anyone who will fight to protect our labour rights, it is the LO congress. I do not see anyone else who has the power to do anything about it,’ said Ullmann.

He is reasonably sure that there will be a majority at the LO congress for an EEA-critical proposal. Ullmann himself is the leader of the plumbers union in the federal federation of LO.

