Norway signs an environmental agreement with California

Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen signed an environmental agreement with the US state of California on Wednesday.

Helgesen met California’s environmental manager Matt Rodriguez at the state capital of Sacramento, California.

“Here in California, the message is clear from both business and government that they want to strengthen efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

They do not only to slow down climate change, but also see great business opportunities in clean technology, “said Helgesen in a press release from the Ministry of Climate and Environment.

California is the world’s sixth largest economy, and the most populous state in the United States. Therefore, Helgesen says that California’s impact on climate policy can’t be overestimated.

The agreement states that California and Norway will strengthen cooperation in climate policy. They will exchange information and experience on instruments and projects, especially in renewable energy and to reduce emissions from transport.

Norway and California will also collaborate on measures that reduce greenhouse gas emissions from tropical forests and on analysis of the transition to a green economy.

“Today’s deal with California offers opportunities for Norway. We have a lot to contribute in terms of green shipping, green data centers and climate-friendly production “continues Helgesen.

“Closer cooperation with California will help us achieve the goals,” he points out.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today