Norway spent 326 billion on health products last year

In a new report released by Statistics Norway (SSB), it has emerged that the total health expenditure in Norway was 326 billion last year, which equates to 62,000 kroner per capita.

That was an increase of 2,000 per capita compared to 2015.

Preliminary figures show that health expenditure in Norway in 2016 amounted to 10.5% of GDP, compared to 10.0 % in 2015.

Medical treatment and rehabilitation accounted for half of total health expenditure last year.

This includes hospital treatment, and all medical and dental services. Overnight stays in hospitals alone accounted for about 26 % of total health expenditure in Norway.

Health care services were the second largest item of expenditure for Norwegians taken as an average.

These expenses consisted mainly of nursing services, and home care, which accounted for about 90.8 billion, corresponding to 28 % of total health care expenditure in 2016.

