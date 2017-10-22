Norway is still shrinking as a maritime nation

Norway is still on the decline as a maritime nation

Norway is not even in the top ten on an overview of the world’s largest shipping nations measured in tonnage. The list is headed by Greece.

It is the Danish Ship owners Association – Danske rederier – who has compiled a list of the world’s ten largest maritime Nations, ranked by gross tonnage.

At the summit, Greece sits with a fleet of 155 million gross tons, followed by Japan with 125 million and China with 104 million. After that follows Singapore, USA, Germany, Denmark, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong.

Neither Sweden nor Norway are in the top ten.

According to an overview of UNCTAD – UN General Assembly’s main body for trade, investment and development issues – in 2016, Norway was ranked 16th inthe worlds maritime traffic, measured in number of ships. According to which Panama, Indonesia and Japan the leaders.

An overview of 2017 on shipsvalue.com – which measures the value of the ships – Norway gets in at seventh place, the same placing as the overview from 2016. According to this ranking – Greece, Japan and China are also heading the field.

