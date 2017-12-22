Norway’s first electric articulated bus

At 08.28, the first passengers boarded the country’s first electric bus, which ran on line 31E from Grorud to Fornebu. They were able to sit on the quiet, emission-free bus to work for the first time on Thursday 21 December morning.

Nobina is the first in Europe to use Chinese-produced electric articulated bus. At the end of the year there will be delivery of another electric articulated bus from Chinese BYD. The two 18-meter busses will run on lines 31 and 31E, which is the country’s heaviest line of approx. 15 million customers a year and about 50,000 daily travelers.

“We look forward to gaining valuable experience with these climate-friendly and quiet buses. Line 31 will be the first line that gets such a concept in Norway.

Source: Ruter / Norway Today