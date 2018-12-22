Norway’s richest list steadily growing

10 per cent of Norwegian households possess more than half of the total annual assets, figures from Statistics Norway show. And the richest have increased their share of the pie.

On Thursday, Statistics Norway published (SSB) its new statistics on households’ income and wealth in Norway for 2017. On average, each household had a capital of NOK 2.8 million.

– Households with capital were more concentrated on the top of the distribution list in 2017. The upper 10 per cent of households with the largest net worth, accounting for just over half, 51.6 per cent of the household total net wealth, SSB writes in its review of the figures.

According to the figures, the richest households in the higher 10 per cent had an average net worth of NOK 14.4 million. The 10 per cent with the least fortune had an average debt of just over 1 million kroner, based on the figures in the tax report.

It is homes that make up most of the wealth among households in Norway.

– In 2017, 69 per cent of all private homes owned primary homes. The estimated market value of these corresponded to almost NOK 6 billion, or NOK 3.6 million on average for those who own such housing, SSB writes.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today