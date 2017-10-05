Norway’s seafood exports of NOK 69 billion to date

Norway’s seafood exports of NOK 69 billion in 2017

Despite a decline in seafood exports in September, Norway has exported 1.8 million tonnes of seafood with a value of NOK 69 billion so far this year.

This is a volume increase of 3 per cent, and a value increase of 6 per cent or NOK 3.7 billion measured against the same period last year.

Despite a decline in seafood exports in September, Norway has exported 1.8 million metric ton of seafood with a value of NOK 69 billion so far this year. This is a volume increase of 3 per cent, and a value increase of 6 per cent or NOK 3.7 billion measured against the same period last year.

In September Norway exported 189,000 ton of seafood worth a total of NOK 8 billion. This is a drop in volume of 18 per cent, while the value fell by 8 per cent or NOK 681 million from the same month last year.

“While the value of salmon exports in September was at the same level as last year, we see a decline in exports of herring and mackerel in particular. Some of this is due to natural seasonal variatons”, says Director Asbjørn W. Rørtveit in the Norwegian Seafood Council.

“So far this year, Norway has exported seafood worth NOK 69 billion. For the first nine months of the year, the value added has been NOK 3.7 billion and in order to reach NOK 100 billion in 2017, the value added for the last three months of the year must be NOK 4.75 billion, which is unlikely”, says Rørtveit.

© seafood.no / Norway Today