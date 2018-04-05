Norway’s the sixth cheapest country for alcohol, cigarettes and drugs

Norway is the sixth most affordable country in the world for the purchase of alcohol, cigarettes and several narcotics in relation to income. A year ago, we were in 19th place.

The news and market data agency, Bloomberg, has an index called “Vice”, which calculates the 75 countries where these products are the cheapest in terms of weekly income on average.

The index shows an account of what they call a weekend’s consumption of alcohol, cigarettes, cannabis, amphetamines, cocaine and opioids.

The index shows that Norway, together with Iran and South Korea, is the country where the price index fell the most in one year. It means that Norway climbed 13 places on the list.

Luxembourg is the cheapest country where the entire package costs less than 10% of the weekly income. Then follow the Bahamas, Switzerland, Iceland and France.

By comparison, in Ukraine, this package would cost 13 times a weekly salary. At the bottom of the list is Russia, followed by Ghana, Albania, Thailand and Japan.

The figures are from the UN, the World Health Organisation, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund.

