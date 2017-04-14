Norwegian Air Shuttle close to major investment in Argentina

Norwegian Air Shuttle is planning to invest NOK 37 billion over the next few years in Argentina . 70 aircraft at four bases will operate a total of 146 routes.

The goal is flying 18.2 million passengers a year, both on the domestic routes, routes to other countries in South America, as well as long-haul flights to North America and Europe, Dagens Næringsliv (DN) referring to an article in La Nación.

The Argentinean newspaper refers to a presentation Norwegian has submitted to the aviation authorities in the country.

– We can confirm that we have applied for an operating license in Argentina and in that we thereby have outlined future opportunities for air services. We are still in the planning stages, Communications Director in Norwegian, Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, told DN.

He stressed that the Government approvals are needed to get started.

Although Norwegian has viewed Argentina for a while, the scope of the initiative has not been known before now.

From its modest beginning with six flights in Argentina, the goal is to grow to have a fleet of 70 aircraft at four bases in five to eight years. According to La Nación there is talk about investments of around NOK 37 billion.

Norwegian expects to begin flights between Buenos Aires and London in November this year.

