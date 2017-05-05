Norwegian Air Shuttle reports 15% growth in April

Norwegian Air Shuttle still growing

Norwegian Air Shuttle carried more than 2.6 million passengers in April, an increase of 15 percent compared to last year. The figures are boosted by Easter traffic.

In excess of 2,6 million passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in April, more than 300,000 more than the same period in 2016.

The total traffic growth (RPK) increased by 22 per cent, while the capacity growth (ASK) increased by 19 per cent.

The load factor was over 85 percent, up 2 percentage points. The figures are influenced by the fact that Easter was in April this year as opposed to march in 2016.

– We are very pleased to see that more passengers chose to fly Norwegian. Our international growth continues in line with the company’s global strategy. Thereby enabling us to create more jobs, says CEO of Norwegian, Bjørn Kjos.

Norwegian had a cancellation rate of 0.6 percent on the scheduled flights in April, and 8 out of 10 flights departed on time.

Norwegian’s fleet renewal program continues at full strength in 2017. The company took delivery of two Boeing 737-800 in April.

This year Norwegian Air Shuttle will take delivery of 9 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners’, 17 Boeing 737-800 and 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8.

With an average age of only 3.6 years, Norwegian’s aircraft fleet is one of the world’s most modern and environmentally friendly.

Source: Norwegian Air Shuttle / Norway Today