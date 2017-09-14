Norwegian Airline, and EasyJet, enter into cooperative partnership

Norwegian Airline, and the British owned airline, EasyJet, have entered into a partnership that will allow Norwegian’s long-haul routes to be available to easyJet customers.

The cooperation means that EasyJet’s customers can book further connecting flights on Norwegian’s long-distance network in the same transaction using EasyJet’s booking service.

The new service will be initially available on routes flying from London Gatwick, but the plan is for the arrangement to be available from other major airports in Europe.

Today, Norwegian has 13 long-haul flights on routes from Gatwick. 11 of these are to the USA, and additionally, to Singapore, and Buenos Aires.

‘More than 1.2 million EasyJet customers have further connecting flights from London Gatwick, so demand for a booking service that makes the process easier for passengers is high,’ said EasyJet’s CEO, Carolyn McCall, in a press release.

EasyJet is Europe’s second largest low-cost carrier, flying over 800 short-haul routes in 31 separate countries.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today