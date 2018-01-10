Norwegian changes engines in Dreamliner’s

Norwegian Airlines must switch engines in 21 of their ’Dreamliner’ aircraft

Norwegian Airline will replace the engines in 21 of their ‘Dreamliner’ aircraft. The bill will end up with the supplier.

The ‘Trent 1000’ engines, installed in 21 of the company’s ‘Dreamliners’, have proved to be far less durable than expected’, reported Finansavisen newspaper.

‘Norwegian will, as planned, upgrade the engines in 13 Boeing 787-9’s to a newer version, the ‘Trent TEN’. The work will take place on a regular basis, and under scheduled maintenance conditions,’ said Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, communications manager in Norwegian.

Additionally, the company’s eight Boeing 787-8 aircraft will receive upgraded Rolls-Royce engines.

Last year, several airlines had to ground their ‘Dreamliners’ after the engine’s over-heated, and British engine manufacturer, Rolls-Royce, struggled to deliver spare parts.

The list price of one engine is approximately 20 million dollars, or just over NOK 160 million. With two engines per aircraft, it indicates a cost of NOK 6.8 billion, which will be covered by the supplier.

When the planes are grounded, Norwegian must consider renting planes. These costs must be covered by the company themselves.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today