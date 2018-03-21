Norwegian Airline stock falls sharply

Norwegian airline’s share price fell by more than 5% in the first few minutes after Oslo Børs opened on Wednesday.

The Norwegian share was traded on Wednesday morning for approximtely NOK 162, down NOK 9 from Tuesday’s closing price.

Norwegian announced after the close of the exchange on Tuesday that they will raise NOK 1.3 billion in a private deal. The company also said they expect a loss of NOK 2.6 billion in the first quarter of this year. It was therefore expected that the stock price would fall when Oslo Børs opened on Wednesday.

The Telenor share rose by just over 1% after the stock exchange opened on Wednesday. The company announced on Wednesday that they are selling their

operations in Central and Eastern Europe for 2.8 billion euros (approximately NOK 27 billion) to the PFF Group.

After a short half-hour’s trading on Wednesday, the main index on the Oslo Stock Exchange fell by 0.15%, to 801.26 points.

