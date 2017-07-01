Norwegian Airlines in meetings about new aircraft

CEO of Norwegian, Bjørn Kjos, has had several meetings with Boeing on the development of a new long-distance plane.

Norwegian will begin with orders for the plane in a few years, wrote Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

On Thursday, the first departure of a Norwegian Boeing 737 Max took off from Seattle to Oslo. Kjos was present, along with approximately 30 invited guests and journalists.

Kjos estimates he’s been in Seattle five to six times in the last twelve months. While there, he’s participated in secret meetings about a new project with Boeing.

Planes worth NOK 200 billion

‘I have seen some sketches of the plane. This is exciting’, said Kjos.

It is a new model aircraft, that lies somewhere between the Max plane, and the long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

For the last ten years, Norwegian has bought Boeing’s aircraft for a total of NOK 200 billion. According to the Norwegian Airline’s chief, the Airline has developed a close relationship with the American company.

‘I’m excited to get the project done, this is something we will seriously consider,’ said Kjos, adding that the plane had to be inexpensive, and have a long range.

