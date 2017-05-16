Norwegian asparagus ready for 17th of May

Norwegian vegetable production has been delayed after a cold spring

Norwegian vegetable production has been delayed after a cold spring. Only now are Norwegian early vegetables, including asparagus, available in the store.

Finally, you can buy Norwegian asparagus, rhubarb and chives grown in Norway, according to the Norwegian Agricultural Directorate.

After a cold spring , several Norwegian vegetables are now available in the stores. If you plan to serve asparagus on the National day, you you have to be early.

Significant amount of Norwegian asparagus goes to large-scale kitchens

A significant amount of Norwegian asparagus goes to large-scale kitchens and can be difficult to buy in stores.

The cold spring has also led to delays in Norwegian lettuce production. This week they harvested lollo salad, heart salad and rocket salad (ruccola). Norwegian spinach is just around the corner, while iceberg lettuce and chinese cabbage will be harvested after the 17th of May.

Norwegian farmers deliver about half of the tomatoes market’s demands, but the volume is increasing rapidly. The first deliveries of Norwegian organic tomatoes came last week.

The quality of the celeriac is good and the vegetable is in demand by many, says the Agricultural Directorate.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today