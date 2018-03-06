Norwegian beer increasing in popularity abroad

Norway exported almost three million litres of Norwegian beer abroad last year. That is twice as much as three years ago.

In 2014, 1.5 million litres of beer were exported, against almost 3 million last year. According to NRK, the smaller breweries, such as Lervig, Ægir and Austmann, have become dominant.

1.6 million litres of exported beer in 2017 came from small breweries according to figures from Statistics Norway and the Danish Agricultural Directorate.

Denmark is the largest export recipient with a full 31%, followed by Sweden with 16%. Britain received 12% of exports, and is important for the industry, according to the manager of Lervig Aktiebryggeri, Anders Kleinstrup.

“They want more beer than we can produce,” he said. Lervig will now double the capacity of the brewery.

Germany and France are among the countries that import Norwegian beer, and each receive 8% of exports.

Director of the Brewery and Beverage Association, Petter Nome, is looking forward to the growth of Norwegian beer overseas, but believe that there are too many exporters in the market. In 2014 there were 38, and now there are 63.

