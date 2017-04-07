Norwegian-Chinese agreements worth NOK 20 billion

Norwegian and Chinese business leaders Friday signed contracts with a total value of several billion at a meeting between businesses in Beijing .

Innovation Norway estimates that contracts have a total value of NOK 20 billion for Norwegian businesses.

A total of 13 agreements were signed.

DNV GL, BV offshore, Tomra, Kongsberg Gruppen and the trade school BI were among those who signed new agreements.

The signing took place in conjunction with Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s (Conservatives) official visit to China, which began on Friday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today