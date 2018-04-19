Norwegian company wins Malaysian contract for missiles worth over NOK 1 billion

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace has signed a contract worth NOK 1.2 billion with the Malaysian navy for delivery of missiles to six new ships.

The contract applies to the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and is valued at 124 million euros,the Kongsberg Group announced on Wednesday morning.

“With this contract, we deliver a central marine target capacity to the Malaysian Navy, and it confirms NSM’s strong position in the international market. NSM is currently selected by Norway, Poland, Germany and Malaysia, said Eirik Lie, CEO of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace.

