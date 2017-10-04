Norwegian Electric Car sales are on the increase

In September, 13,484 new passenger cars were registered in Norway. 29% of these were electric cars, which report record low CO2 emissions, said the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

Registration figures for new cars declined somewhat in September 2017 compared to the same month in 2016 .

At the same time, the Road Traffic Advisory Board registered the lowest CO2 emissions ever,’ said its director, Øyvind Solberg Thorsen.

‘The decline is contributing to historically low emissions. This is the right direction. We know that Tesla have delivered an extra number of cars this month.

At the same time, there are also many people realising that time is now ripe for switching to an electric car,’ said Christina Bu of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association.

She emphasised that Norway is still a little behind the necessary development to reach the goal of selling only zero emission cars by 2025.

CO2 emissions from a car are measured in grams per kilometre, and the average emissions for all first-time registered new passenger cars in September were 71 grams per kilometre. That is 17 grams per kilometre lower than in September 2016.

