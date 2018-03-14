Norwegian electricity customers have paid 6.2 billion toward wind farms

Norwegian electricity customers have so far paid NOK 6.2 billion for wind farms built in Norway. Most of the money has gone to Sweden.

The figure is taken from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), and is based on the average annual market price,including VAT, wrote Adresseavisen, Bergens Tidende and Stavanger Aftenblad newspapers.

A survey conducted by the newspapers showed that over the next few years, there could be more than 100 wind farms in Norway. This is made possible through the so-called EIA certificate that Norway and Sweden cooperated on. The scheme means that payment obligations are shared, and the most profitable projects, regardless of country, are expanded.

When the scheme was introduced on the 1st of January 2012, power companies could increase the electricity price, and be paid more by customers. Consumers are exposed to electricity prices because power suppliers are required to purchase energy certificates that serve as support for wind power, solar power or small powerplants.

According to the newspapers, average households have contributed 1,900 kroner for the period certificates between 2012 to 2016. Last year, the cost of the certificates was between 400 and 600 kroner per household, according to NVE.

As of January the 1st, 2018, approved facilities in the EIA system been put into operation, with a normal year’s production of 20.3 terawatt per hour (TWh) of power. Of this, 5.2,2 TWh was built in Norway. While Sweden has extended the scheme to 2030, it will end in Norway in 2021.

