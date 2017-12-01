Norwegian families earned 572 million in rent through Airbnb

A total of 17,700 Norwegians rented out rooms through Airbnb between November last year to November this year, earning, in total, just over half a billion. This was shown in a new report ‘Overnattingsplattformen’ published on Friday.

Norwegians have rented to 671,000 visitors to Norway during the past year. The number of Airbnb guests increased by 56% compared to the same period last year.

The average Norwegian Airbnb host earned NOK 19,800 in rent for 25 days.

Airbnb is a digital marketplace where travellers can book accommodation, often with people who rent out all or part of their own home.

84% of the guests in Airbnb’s survey responded that they wanted to experience local Norwegian life, and 8 out of 10 responded that they wanted to return to Norway again.

A quarter of Airbnb’s guests in Norway were other Norwegians, making Norwegians the largest guest group.

They were followed by guests from North America, the United Kingdom, and Asia.

A total of 564,000 Norwegians used Airbnb to travel both at home, and abroad.

