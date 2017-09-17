Norwegian fishermen are more safe at work

The number of injuries and fatal accidents on Norwegian fishermen have decreased compared to the number of registered fishermen, according to SINTEF Ocean.

So far this year, there have been three fatal accidents in the fishing fleet, but the numbers vary, from year to year. In 2016 there were six fatal accidents, while three in 2015.

“There are large variations, but its the small numbers we are talking about. Knock on wood, you don’t hear that entire boats and crews go down any longer,” says senior researcher in SINTEF Ocean, Ingunn Marie Holmen, to NTB.

The national fishing magazine mentioned the matter on Saturday

The Norwegian fishing fleet is divided into the ocean fleet and the coastal fleet, and from 2013 to 2016, 20 people have died in the entire fleet. Three of these worked on ocean-going vessels. By comparison, 13 people died in the local fishing fleet, which is the smallest part of the coastal fleets.

There has also been a change in the types of accidents that occur. From 2013 to 2016 there has been no impalement or electrocution accidents, only impact or clamping injuries.

Employment numbers in each of the two vessel groups have not been updated in recent years, therefore it is difficult to compare accident developments at sea and coastal fleet.

Since the fishermen are not registered to the vessels they work on it is difficult to estimate the number of employed in each vessel group.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today