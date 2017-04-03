Norwegian once again has to hire aircrafts

Norwegian Air Shuttle has to hire aircraft’s from other companies to cover all their routes this year.

The company has hired planes from the Greek charter company Orange2Fly, British Titan Airways and Latvian SmartLynx, according to Aftenposten.

The latter two has previously been used by Norwegian to assist in heavy-traffic periods, while Orange2Fly is relatively new and provide a machine manufactured in 2001.

For customers who do not want to fly with a foreign company, Norwegian Air Shuttle wants to be cooperative:

– We inform our travelers about these changes as early as possible to give them the opportunity to cancel the trip and get a refund if they so wish. Very few take are taking this offer, according to Communication Manager of Norwegian Air Shuttle Lasse Sandaker- Nielsen, tells to the newspaper.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today