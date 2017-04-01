Norwegian industry envisions huge market in China

When the Prime Minister visits China next week, it is with a top-heavy entourage of over 200 people from the Norwegian business sector. The country’s huge market potential creates optimism.

Statoil, Kongsberg Gruppen, DNV GL, Yara, Telenor, Tomra and Abelia are among the companies participating in the delegation to China with Prime Minister Erna Solberg as the spearhead, according to Finansavisen.

CEO Stefan Ranstrand of Tomra, which makes systems for recycling and waste management, has great expectations.

– We expect that China will be our largest market in the long term, he states.

Innovation Norway leads the trade delegation, which includes 14 CEO’s. CEO Anita Krohn Traaseth said that they could not facilitate all those who wanted to participate.

– But several delegations are planned for businesses that will present their solutions in China and Asia, she said.

Innovation Norway stated in a press release that they have provided a packaged program including Beijing on April 7th and in Shanghai the following day. The theme is sustainability, shared economy, health, clean energy, smart cities and communities and Oceaneering including maritime, oil and gas, bio-economy, seafood, entrepreneurship and tourism.

– For Norwegian industry this will mean new opportunities in what is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, says Traaseth.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today