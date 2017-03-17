Norwegian McDonald’s receives honorary award for inclusion and diversity

On Thursday night, McDonald’s received an honorary award for their work on integration, and employment of young people; they were also named Norway’s third best workplace in 2017 by the ‘Great Place To Work’ organization.

‘We are both proud and humbly honoured by the prize that we were awarded for our work with inclusion and diversity, and that we have once again been named as one of the best workplaces.

This is a result of long and determined work, during which we had good cooperation with NAV and other public organizations’, said Erik Lødding, head of communications and government relations in McDonald’s Norway.

The citation from the ‘Great Place to Work’ organization stated that ‘by welcoming different groups with disabilities into the labor market, and by having a flexible attitude towards formal qualifications, McDonald’s helped the integration process in Norway.

‘Employees receive a first, important, work experience. Some get the edge in Norwegian, others get a chance to return to work after a troubled period.

Meanwhile, the company can take advantage of the often deep expertise, strong motivation, high morale and employees who take lots of pride in their job.’

‘For us it is important to provide both youth, and minorities with a fair chance.

We offer, among other things, language training and education in IT, and mathematics for those employees who need it.

This gives us benefits as an employer, again in the form of motivated and skilled employees. By working in McDonald’s, one has the opportunity to build up a career, if you work hard and have the right attitude’, said Lødding.

McDonald’s was established in Norway in 1983, and has 2500 employees of over 80 different nationalities. Approximately 50,000 Norwegians have worked in the McDonald’s chain of food outlets established in Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today