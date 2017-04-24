Norwegian media drop Facebook articles

TOPICS:
FacebookFacebook.Photo. pivabay.com

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 24. April 2017

Like the big media houses in the United States, Norwegian media drops Facebook’s article service. The benefits did not justify the cooperation, according to NRK and VG.

– We have a clear strategy that we will work for NRK’s own digital services to be alternatives in themselves.

Loading time and speed are important, and there has been an extra focus as a result of instant articles, says Rune Håkonsen in NRK to Klassekampen.

Like VG, NRK has stopped using instant articles, and Nettavisen is considering going the same way.

– We saw a small effect, but it did not get as big as we and other media houses thought, Director of Business Development and Innovation in Nettavisen, Pål Nisja-Wilhelmsen, says.

At the same time, Aller Media says that they receive advertisement revenue for instant articles, and will continue for Dagbladet and several of the media houses online newspapers.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Norwegian media drop Facebook articles"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*