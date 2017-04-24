Norwegian media drop Facebook articles

Like the big media houses in the United States , Norwegian media drops Facebook’s article service. The benefits did not justify the cooperation, according to NRK and VG.

– We have a clear strategy that we will work for NRK’s own digital services to be alternatives in themselves.

Loading time and speed are important, and there has been an extra focus as a result of instant articles, says Rune Håkonsen in NRK to Klassekampen.

Like VG, NRK has stopped using instant articles, and Nettavisen is considering going the same way.

– We saw a small effect, but it did not get as big as we and other media houses thought, Director of Business Development and Innovation in Nettavisen, Pål Nisja-Wilhelmsen, says.

At the same time, Aller Media says that they receive advertisement revenue for instant articles, and will continue for Dagbladet and several of the media houses online newspapers.

