Norwegian online banking available again

3. May 2017

Evry had trouble once again

Many banks that use Evry as a service provider had problems with online banking on Wednesday. The error was corrected after a few hours.

 

 

Among the banks affected were Skandiabanken, DNB and many savings banks. The error occurred at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Just before 12 a.m., Evry informs NRK that the error has been corrected.

– Online Banking should be up and running again, says Gunnar Remman in Evry.

 

