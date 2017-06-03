Delivery of Norwegian Airline planes delayed again

New postponement to delivery of Norwegian Airline’s new planes

Flight manufacturer Boeing has postponed delivery of the 737 Max aircraft to Norwegian once again.

Completion was expected by late May, but, ‘Boeing has informed us that delivery of our first 737 Max is postponed until the end of June,’ said a spokesperson for Norwegian on the Flight Global website.

In mid-May, Boeing announced that they had ordered test flights of all 737 Max aircraft due to a possible error in a vital enginepart.

Boeing, and engine manufacturer, CFM, told Reuters news agency they didn’t know how long the problem would persist.

Four routes affected

Norwegian had planned to launch four foreign routes with the 737 Max by mid-June. The company say they will switch to the 737 Max when they receive them, but according to the website, can’t specify exactly when that will be.

Norwegian made purchase options on a total of 100 of the aircraft type, referred to as the next generation of short and medium-distance planes.

The airline plans to fly 737 Max aircraft, with lower fuel consumption than its predecessor, on routes between Europe and smaller cities in the United States.

