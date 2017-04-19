Norwegian Railways spent NOK 2 billion on consultants

Norwegian Railways (Jernbaneverket), which now is replaced by Bane Nor, spent NOK 2 billion on consultants from 2011 to 2016. It is also revealed several violations of rules and regulations.

Dagens Næringsliv has gained access to a classified report from last autumn showing nine deviations related to Norwegian Railways’ management of external consultants.

Among other things, 77 consultants were hired for more than four years. Consultants were also involved in connection with the hiring other consultants.

A consultant was involved in an acquisition where the consultant’s former employer was one of the bidders.

Several members of parliament respond to the comprehensive use of consultants.

– It’s amazing. It’s actually not the way we should spend taxpayers’ money, says member of the Transport and Communications Committee, Sverre Myrli (Labour).

Elisabeth Enger was Director of the National Rail Administration and is now director of the newly established Railway Directorate. She would not comment on their spending nor the criticism.

Also in the newly created Bane Nor the use of consultants continues. In January alone the company spent NOK 22 million plus VAT on contracted consultants.

CEO Gorm Frimannslund says to Dagens Næringsliv that the practice is to be reduced.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today