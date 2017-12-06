Norwegian reports 11 per cent passenger growth in November

Norwegian carried 2.5 million passengers in November, an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same month last year. Norwegian’s long-haul routes had a 52 per cent passenger growth. The overall load factor was 83.7 per cent.

A total of 2,520,220 passengers chose to fly with Norwegian in November. This is 255,075 (11 per cent) more passengers than the same period last year. The total traffic growth (RPK) and the capacity growth (ASK) both increased by 28 per cent.

Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said: “We are pleased that more passengers are choosing to fly with Norwegian. The demand is stable and the growth is highest on our intercontinental routes. Global expansion is important to position ourselves in a market with such strong competition, but also for creating economic value in the markets we operate.”

Norwegian operated 99.1 per cent of the scheduled flights in November, of which 80.2 per cent departed on time.

This month, Norwegian’s 150th brand new aircraft from Boeing, a 787-9 Dreamliner, arrived at Oslo airport, closely followed by a brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft. These were the last new aircraft the company will take delivery of this year. Norwegian has introduced 32 new aircraft to its fleet during 2017; six Boeing 737 MAX, 17 Boeing 737-800 and nine Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Source: Norwegian / Norway Today