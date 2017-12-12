Norwegian seafood exports for 2017 exceed last year’s level by a clear margin

Norway exported 286,000 tonnes of seafood worth NOK 9 billion in November.

Volume increased by 25 per cent, while export values remained on par with November last year. Year to date, Norway has exported 2.4 million tonnes of seafood worth NOK 86.5 billion. Export volumes have increased by 6 per cent, and value has increased by 4 per cent or NOK 3.3 billion compared to the same period last year.

“Despite the fact that the price of salmon continues to decline, we expect that the total export value for Norwegian seafood in 2017 will exceed last year’s figure by a comfortable margin. The explanation for this is the increased volume of salmon combined with a relatively high price level”, says Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Director of Market Insight with the Seafood Council.

“We anticipate a weaker December month than last year, partly due to continued high salmon prices impacting consumers. This is especially true of the smoked salmon market, where important markets like Germany and France have seen demand decline compared to the previous year”, says Paul T. Aandahl, Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

