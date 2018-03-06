Norwegian seafood exports decline generally in February, but shored up by growth in codfish exports

Norwegian seafood exports fell by 8 per cent in February Weak February month for seafood exports Codfish shores up seafood exports in February Good weather was also a positive factor for seafood exports Strong month for cod despite overall decline for seafood exports.

Norway exported 176,935 tonnes of seafood with a value of NOK 7 billion in February. This represents a volume decline of 66,500 tonnes or 27 per cent and a reduction in export value of NOK 631 million or 8 per cent compared with February last year.

“Great weather at the start of this year has led to higher catches of cod compared with the same period last year. This means that we are seeing an increase in exports of fresh cod. Meanwhile, a strengthening of the euro measured against the same month last year has resulted in lower import prices for seafood from Norway. This has favored the EU as a market in the first months of 2018”, says Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Director of Market Insight and Market Access with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

So far this year, Norway has exported 386,000 tonnes of seafood worth NOK 14.7 billion. This is a volume decline of 32,000 tonnes and reduction in value of NOK 484 million compared with the same period last year.

Source: seafood.no / #Norway Today