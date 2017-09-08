Norwegian seafood exports grew by 7 per cent in August

August was a good month for Norwegian seafood exports. Norway exported 165,000 tonnes of seafood worth NOK 7.5 billion in August.

Volume was 2 per cent higher, while export value increased by 7 per cent or NOK 501 million compared to August last year.

So far this year, Norway has exported 1.6 million tonnes of seafood worth NOK 60.6 billion.

Export volumes have increased by 6 per cent, and the value has increased by 8 per cent or NOK 4.4 billion from the same period last year.

“Norway exported 7 per cent more salmon in August. This means that we exported more salmon for the first time this year compared with the same period last year.

It is gratifying to see growth that can meet some of the demand for Norwegian salmon in the market” says Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, Director of Market Insight in the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Source: seafood.com / Norway Today