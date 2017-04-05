Norwegian seafood exports grew by NOK 2.7 billion in Q1 2017

Norway has exported 636,000 tonnes of seafood worth NOK 24.1 billion in the first quarter of this year. This is an increase of 13 per cent or 2.7 billion compared with the first quarter last year. Volume fell by 7 per cent.

In March, 216,000 tonnes of seafood were exported valued at NOK 8.9 billion. This is an increase of 17 per cent or NOK 1.3 billion compared with March last year. By volume, there was a decline of 14 per cent.

”The growth in value for Norwegian seafood continues. After the first quarter we see that exports of salmon to the EU have grown in value, despite a volume decline of 5 per cent.

Salmon exports to Asia and the United States increased by 29 per cent in volume. This contributes overall to the volume and value growth for Norwegian salmon exports in the first quarter.

Fresh whole cod, bacalao, herring and mackerel have also contributed to the growth in value of seafood exports”, says Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit, director of market insight at the Norwegian Seafood Council.

”Asia will continue to capture a larger share of salmon exports as soon as market access for Norwegian salmon to China is normalized”, says Sigmund Bjørgo, Seafood Council Fisheries Delegate in China.

Source: seafood.no / Norway Today