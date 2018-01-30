Norwegian senior executives earn an average of 3,431 kroner per hour

Top executives in the 100 largest companies in Norway earn 13 times as much as average wage earners, according to a new overview.

Frifagbevegelse.no has gone through the annual accounts of the 100 largest companies in Norway based on Capital’s list, and retrieved salary information for the top executives in 2016.

The calculator showed that a senior leader, in just 21 working days, earned as much as an average Norwegian employee in over a year, wrote the ANB News Agency.

The top managers in the companies earn an average wage of approximately NOK 6.7 million per year, approximately 13 times as much as the average Norwegian salary of NOK 524,600. The leaders earn 3,431 kroner per hour, and 25,736 kroner per day.

Managing Director Alf-Helge Aarskog in Marine Harvest earns the most of the 100 top managers. He had earnings from the company of almost 19 million in 2016.

Of the three largest companies in the country, the top manager’s salary is as follows.

Eldar Sætre of Statoil earns NOK 11.4 million, Sigve Brekke of Telenor earns NOK 9.1 million,and Svein Tore Holsether of Yara International earns NOK 10.4 million.

Included in the calculation are fixed annual salary, bonus and other allowances. Additionally, the figures include share-based remuneration when stated.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today